Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

20-year-old man arrested for kidnapping 2 teen sisters

0 Comments
TOKUSHIMA

Tokushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping two teenage sisters whom he met on a social networking site.

Police said Ayumu Kiribuchi, a company employee from Tomioka in Gunma Prefecture, was arrested on Saturday over the abduction of the two siblings on Friday, local media reported. He drove them to Tokushima Prefecture, police said.

Police said the girls’ father contacted them on Friday night after they did not return home.

A police patrol spotted the siblings and Kiribuchi inside his car in the parking lot of a shopping center at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the girls were not hurt and were taken into protective custody.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Answer this survey to win a ¥500 Amazon voucher

Tell us about your experience with banking in Japan and be one of 100 people to win a voucher.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Styled with Denim This Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Books to Learn about Japanese Mythology

GaijinPot Blog

Otome Toge Saint Mary’s Chapel

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Kansai: The Hanshin Main Line

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: April Mingle and Free Drinks

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Is He Lying?”

Savvy Tokyo

Podcast

5 Podcasts to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tsuwano

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For Mar. 27-Apr. 2

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Get Artsy: 5 Tokyo Activities That Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo