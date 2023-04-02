20-year-old man arrested for kidnapping 2 teen sisters

Tokushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping two teenage sisters whom he met on a social networking site.

Police said Ayumu Kiribuchi, a company employee from Tomioka in Gunma Prefecture, was arrested on Saturday over the abduction of the two siblings on Friday, local media reported. He drove them to Tokushima Prefecture, police said.

Police said the girls’ father contacted them on Friday night after they did not return home.

A police patrol spotted the siblings and Kiribuchi inside his car in the parking lot of a shopping center at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the girls were not hurt and were taken into protective custody.

