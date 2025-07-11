20-year-old man arrested for kidnapping teenage girl he met on social media

Police in Fuji City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping a teenage girl whom he met on social media.

According to police, the man, who is a company employee, invited the girl, who is in her late teens and lives in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, to visit him on July 9, TBS reported.

When the girl did not return home that night, her parents called the police.

A police officer found the man and the girl together in a parked car in Fuji City at around 8:40 p.m. on July 10. The girl was not injured.

Police said the man has admitted enticing the girl to stay with him, knowing she was a minor.

Police have not revealed any more information about the relationship between the man and the girl.

