crime

20-year-old man arrested for threatening to kill girlfriend after break-up talk

TOCHIGI

Police in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of threatening to kill his 19-year-old girlfriend after she told him she wanted to break off their relationship.

According to police, the suspect, Yusuke Sakashita, a company employee, sent a message to his girlfriend on the messaging app Line, in which he said he was going to come over and kill her.

Sakashita, who lives in Hachioji, Tokyo, sent the message at around 10:45 a.m. Friday. Police said he has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he got carried away by his emotions.

