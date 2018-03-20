Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

20-year-old man arrested for trying to steal high school girl’s underwear

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo’s Kita Ward said Tuesday they have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he injured a high school girl while trying to steal her underwear as she walked along a street.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 a.m. on Feb 25 in Akabanekita, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Kyu Takise, came up behind the girl, grabbed her around the waist and dragged her to the ground. He then tried to pull off her underwear. However, the girl screamed and kicked at Takise who fled.

Police said the girl suffered injuries to her left leg that took about two weeks to heal.

A car belonging to Takise was identified through street surveillance camera footage. Police said Takise, who works for a delivery firm, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he assaulted the girl to ease his work-related stress.

A similar incident occurred in nearby Itabashi Ward at around 9:30 p.m. on Feb 22. In that case, a junior high school girl was grabbed from behind by a man who stole her underwear. Police are questioning Takase about his involvement in that case.

Police said that girls’ underwear was found in Takise’s car.

20 years old and already a sick pervert. If he has stress, why not get drunk like every salaryman in japan? After jail, he needs counseling. Or it will happen again.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

20 years old and already a sick pervert.

A pervert, sure, but there is nothing wrong with being a pervert. I don't see the 'sick' part of it though. Just a criminal pervert.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

