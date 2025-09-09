20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing father in Okinawa

Police in Naha, Okinawa, have arrested a 20-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 46-year-old father.

Police said Rinma Shuto is accused of stabbing his father, Noritaka Shuto, in the face and neck at around 4:45 p.m. on Monday in a hotel room, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The family, who live in Beppu City, Oita Prefecture, had been visiting Okinawa and were staying at the hotel on Kokusai-dori street which is located in the central area of ​​Naha City.

