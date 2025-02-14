20-year-old man arrested over attempted murder of mother in Nagoya

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his mother by kicking and strangling her at her apartment on Thursday.

According to police, Teru Takemoto, a company employee, is accused of punching his 58-year-old mother in the face and then trying to strangle her to death at around 7:40 p.m., NTV reported. The two do not live together and Takemoto was visiting his mother’s apartment in Chikusa Ward.

After the incident, Takemoto went to a police station on foot and said, "I had a fight with my mother and I strangled her. She was unconscious when I left.”

Police and firefighters rushed to the apartment and took the mother to hospital. She had bruises on her face and neck, but her life is not in danger, police said.

During police questioning, Takemoto was quoted as saying, “I intended to kill my mother,” but he gave no motive.

