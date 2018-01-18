20-year-old man arrested over killing of father

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 58-year-old father.

According to police, the suspect, Tomonari Toriya, stabbed his father Takami in the stomach with a fruit knife at their apartment in Ota Ward at around 10 p.m. Thursday, Fuji TV reported. The victim’s wife called 119 to report what happened. The victim was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The suspect, who is a student at Keio University, has admitted to the charge, police said.

Toriya’s mother said her husband, who had come home drunk, was having a loud argument with their younger son when she heard Tomonari intervene and yell out something like “If you don't shut up, I’ll kill you.”

