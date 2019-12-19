20-year-old man arrested over mother’s murder, attempted murder of brother

Police in Shioyamachi, Tochigi Prefecture, said Thursday they have arrested a 20-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 45-year-old mother and attempting to kill his 17-year-old brother at their home.

According to police, the suspect, Koki Saito, has admitted to stabbing his mother Mayumi and his younger brother at around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. The younger brother managed to flee to a neighbor’s house, saying he and his mother had been stabbed by his brother. The resident called 110.

When police arrived, they found Mayumi collapsed in her neighbor's garden, bleeding from a head wound. She was taken to hospital where she died about two hours later. Saito’s brother was also taken to hospital but his wound is not life-threatening, police said. There was a blood-stained knife in the house.

Saito was apprehended near the entrance to another house in the street. Police said they are questioning Saito, who was known in the neighborhood to be a hikikomori (social recluse), about his motive.

