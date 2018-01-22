20-year-old man faces charges over using flamethrower in park

Papers were sent to prosecutors on Monday on a 20-year-old man who used a flamethrower at a park in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture.

According to police, the suspect, who works as a temporary employee, faces misdemeanour charges. He is suspected of using his flamethrower last Aug 12 and Sept 24 in the park, Fuji TV reported. The flame-emitting weapon is 50 cms long and when the trigger is pulled, is capable of setting objects alight at a range of two meters.

Police learned of the incidents after the man filmed himself using the flamethrower and posting the footage on a video-sharing website.

He was quoted by police as saying, “I wanted a lot of people to see it online. I thought I might be able to sell the flamethrower.”

Police said he told them he made the flamethrower himself, using materials he bought at a home center.

