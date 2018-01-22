20-year-old man faces charges over using flamethrower in park

Papers were sent to prosecutors on Monday on a 20-year-old man who used a flamethrower at a park in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture.
According to police, the suspect, who works as a temporary employee, faces misdemeanour charges. He is suspected of using his flamethrower last Aug 12 and Sept 24 in the park, Fuji TV reported. The flame-emitting weapon is 50 cms long and when the trigger is pulled, is capable of setting objects alight at a range of two meters.
Police learned of the incidents after the man filmed himself using the flamethrower and posting the footage on a video-sharing website.
He was quoted by police as saying, “I wanted a lot of people to see it online. I thought I might be able to sell the flamethrower.”
Police said he told them he made the flamethrower himself, using materials he bought at a home center.© Japan Today
Himajin
アホやねん。。。。why the hell post it on the internet ? Why not just use the flame thrower at the koban and save everybody some time? Same difference...
maybeperhapsyes
What he did was wrong on every level but you have to admit the kid has some skills. That's a pretty cool looking device he's made there. Surely he has a bit of engineering knowledge that can be put to good use?
thepersoniamnow
Maybeperhapsyes
How it be “wrong on every level” if he did nothing evil, just a immature mistake. Since he’s 20 and was not trying to hurt anyone and was just trying to make a cool video...seems a tad vicious to arrest him.
Now he has been referred to prosecutors meaning he WILL be found guilty. Hopefully the judge has some mercy and encourages him to go to engineering school instead of punishing him for no reason.
Cricky
Two meters not exactly a great distance, a bottle of fuel can be thrown further. Does seem a nice piece of work, but at a public space a park? Nobody hurt, no malice involved just a bad bad judgment call.
Northernlife
Yeah that would be pretty cool for lighting the bbq..
stocktrader
Only 2 meters?
Joeintokyo
Here kitty kitty...
Madden
Where's the video
Joe Duncan
Does not sound like he was trying to hurt anyone.
mph1212
So if he filmed himself on his own property, instead of at a park, would the police still arrest him?
Civitas Sine Suffragio
He's a young inventor, Japan needs more of these people!
BeerDeliveryGuy
I’m not sure the “weapon” itself is a crime, as similar blowtorches can be purchased at DIY stores for weed control and fire starting, and flamethrowers are not classified as a weapon in Japan (or the US).
It seems the only “misdemeanor” committed was using it at a public park. Most of which have laws banning use of open flame.
The fuel propellant would be the smaller silver canister in front of the fuel tank. A small CO2 dry shot like that is usually used in beverage servers and such.
Military use flamethrowers use 20litre pressurized tanks and are charged with probably hundreds of times more PSIs than any home use air compressor can produce.
Threre is also the issue of concocting a fuel and pilot lamp that won’t extinguish under high pressure. As jet engine mechanics say, “keeping a candle lit in a hurricane.”
Brian Wheway
I feel, wether if he's innocent or guilty of a crime, that the judicial system might make an example out of him.
Disillusioned
Yeah, 2 meters doesn’t sound very threatening. He should have hooked his flame thrower up to a leaf blower to get done real distance.
Haaa Nemui
I hope he gets off with a warning and a job offer. Pretty talented kid IMO
maybeperhapsyes
thepersoniamnow
i hear you mate. And agree totally that he should just get a warning. But some folk in the park could have got quite a scare thinking he was some loon on the loose.
And who really knows what his motives were?
kohakuebisu
That thing strapped to it at the front with the slightly bent pipe looks a plumber's torch. It's basically the same as those bbq lighting torches you can buy anywhere. They use the same gas cassettes as the tabletop single burners people use for cooking nabe etc. at the table.
My guess is that the plumbers torch is being used on very low as a pilot light-type lighter and that the other two tanks further to the rear have the actual fuel and a propellant.