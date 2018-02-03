Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

20-year-old man found dead at home; father missing

CHIBA

A 20-year-old man was found dead in the living room of his home in Yotsukaido, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

According to police, Satoshi Kanai, a university student, was found on the floor in the living room, bleeding from a head wound, Fuji TV reported.

Kanai’s mother returned home at around 1 a.m. Sunday and was unable to open the door, so she called 110. When police entered the home, they found Kanai’s body. A metal tool, believed to have inflicted his head wound, was found near the body.

Kanai was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kanai lived with his parents and 17-year-old brother who was out for the night but has been confirmed to be alright. However, the whereabouts of the woman’s 46-year-old husband are unknown.

The woman told police that when she left the house at around 6 p.m. Saturday, her husband and her oldest son were at home and everything seemed normal.

Hmmm, I wonder who did it?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

They'll find him floating in a river, or hanging someplace.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

