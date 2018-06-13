Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

20-year-old man indicted for killing father in January

TOKYO

Prosecutors in Tokyo have indicted a 20-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 58-year-old father at their home in January.

According to the indictment, Tomonari Toriya stabbed his father Takami in the stomach with a fruit knife at their apartment in Ota Ward at around 10 p.m. on Jan 18, Fuji TV reported. The victim’s wife called 119 to report what happened. The victim was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police said that Toriya, who was a student at Keio University, initially admitted to the charge, but then became incoherent.

He was ordered to undergo a three-month psychiatric evaluation to determine if he could be held criminally responsible for his action.

Prosecutors said this week that the results of the test showed Toriya knew what he was doing when he killed his father.

Toriya’s mother said her husband, who had come home drunk, was having a loud argument with their younger son when she heard Tomonari intervene and yell out something like “If you don't shut up, I’ll kill you.”

Once again the "alcohol made me do it" defense, and once again this guy, not being a celebrity or politician will rightly pay for his crime!

According to the indictment, Tomonari Toriya stabbed his father Takami in the stomach with a fruit knife 

Must have been one hell of a fruit knife to kill someone with one stab to the stomach.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

