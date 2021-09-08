Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

20-year-old man arrested over attempted murder of parents

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Konosu, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his parents at their home.

According to police, Masaki Yotsumoto, a vocational school student, attacked his 46-year-old mother and 51-year-old father with a knife at around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Yotsumoto’s mother managed to place an emergency phone call from their housing complex.

Police said Yotsumoto has remained silent since his arrest.

Police said his parents sustained serious injuries but their wounds are not life-threatening. Yotsumoto’s mother was quoted by police as saying she and her husband got into an argument with their son after speaking with him about his attitude toward life. The father was then immediately attacked with a knife, and the mother was slashed in the head while attempting to stop the altercation.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

