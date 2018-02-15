20-year-old student sent to prosecutors over fatal bike crash

A 20-year-old female university student in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, has been sent to prosecutors on a manslaughter charge after she hit a 77-year-old woman pedestrian with her electric bicycle on Dec 7. The woman died in hospital on Dec 9.

The student, who was sent to prosecutors on Thursday, told police she didn’t notice the woman and was not looking ahead of her, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, the student was riding along with a smartphone in her left hand and an earphone in her left ear when she crashed into Akiko Yonezawa. The student also had a drink in her right hand.

