20-year-old student sent to prosecutors over fatal bike crash

A 20-year-old female university student in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, has been sent to prosecutors on a manslaughter charge after she hit a 77-year-old woman pedestrian with her electric bicycle on Dec 7. The woman died in hospital on Dec 9.
The student, who was sent to prosecutors on Thursday, told police she didn’t notice the woman and was not looking ahead of her, Fuji TV reported.
According to police, the student was riding along with a smartphone in her left hand and an earphone in her left ear when she crashed into Akiko Yonezawa. The student also had a drink in her right hand.© Japan Today/Kyodo
Kniknaknokkaer
See this kind of thing so often, they need to throw the book at her.
sensei258
She's 20 so legally an adult. No suspended sentences please, unless her family has money of course. Who wouldn't pay a lot to keep their entitled princess out of jail? Expect this case to be dropped after a huge payoff.
smithinjapan
While I'm glad the young lady is not simply getting off with a slap on the wrist, I see this EVERY DAY, and I see cops do NOTHING about it except maybe once in a while shout to someone to put the phone away (which they just "hai hai" and keep on holding it). They should start arresting and/or fining BEFORE the deaths occur.
Nick in Japan
I see so many of these morons doing this. Face planted in the smart phone while riding. They need to make an example and jail this female for at least 10 years.
Brian Wheway
I think that this is one of those stupid mistakes that we all make from time to time, I assume that there was no malice intent, just a mistake, but an old lady has died, throwing her in jail for years is a bit harsh, but she needs to be punished in some way, just paying some one off is a bit of a cop out, there need to be something a bit more savier, does Japan have a suspended sentence? may be two weeks in jail, a small fine, and a 5 years suspended sentence.
Michael Jackson
"Does Japan have a suspended sentence?" ahahahahahaaa you must be new here
WiseOneIn Kansai
Will be interesting to know what sentence she receives because the victim died.
Compared with the sentence this young boy received and the victim is still in a coma.
https://japantoday.com/category/national/mother-ordered-to-pay-y95-mil-after-bicycle-riding-son-collides-with-elderly-woman
Educator60
I hope she receives the maximum possible sentence or close. And that it is widely publicized in places where people who do similar would be most likely to see it.
Alex Einz
Awesome, can we have an equally grave punishment and make her an example ?
Life or capital punishment? Operating a vehicle, electric one at that , on sidewalk and in that condition... thats intent to kill.
I see those idiots constantly, its about time they will be shown a punishment example.
Fendy
Someone should have told her not to do that.
BertieWooster
She was riding a bicycle with a drink in one hand and a cell phone in the other?
Really?
She's a circus performer?
Myhumbletake
It’s a very unfortunate accident. She had no intention to kill. Can’t we just accord her the benefit of doubt? Some people are so quick to judge others and yet have the worst behaviors one could imagine. I hope she’ll get community services and grow up learning to be more responsible.
Disillusioned
What? She wasn't holding an umbrella too? Using a smart phone and wearing headphones while riding a bicycle was made illegal in 2008, not that anyone would notice. They also banned holding an umbrella, but the decision was overturned by the mothers club. I saw an old lady get killed while riding a bicycle and holding an umbrella a couple of years ago. She was riding along a narrow footpath on a main road, hit somebody's garbage on the path and fell straight in front of a truck. The truck didn't even have time to break and she didn't even hit the ground. She fell straight into the path of the truck and bounced 5 meters off the front of it. I was stopped in the opposite lane waiting for the traffic to move. She landed right next to my car with her brains splattered on the road next to her. People are just too carefree riding bicycles and don't respect the fact that their life could be over within seconds.
It's also illegal to wear headphones while you are driving a car or riding a motorcycle, not that anyone would notice that either. And, while we are on the subject, it is also law that all children between 1 and 13 years old wear bicycle helmets while riding, not that anyone would notice that either.
"Ignorance can be cured, but stupidity cannot!"
Luddite
I ride a bike but the selfish and dangerous behaviour of other cyclists makes me very angry. I was forced into the path of a car travelling in the opposite direction when a cyclist shot out of a side road and right into me. The stupid idiot was looking at their phone not the road. She didn't apologise to me or the driver, who was in shock, just called me stupid and cycled off.
thepersoniamnow
Wow, a lot of people want the max sentence for her even though she didnt do it deliberately.
Killing someone through negligence however isnt forgivable and she should pay for it, but I disagree with throwing the book at a 20 year old who should’ve been paying attention.
powderb
Phone in one hand? Drink in the other hand? I would love to see this on closed circuit tv.
Yes, she is responsible. Yes, it is terrible. But sending a 20 year old to jail forever (or hanged?) seems extreme for something done out of negligence, not criminal intent.
I am an avid cyclist and indeed follow road rules. I have also had multiple near accidents with elderly pedestrians crossing in the middle of the road, suddenly entering the street where I am rightly riding. Had I ever hit one of them, no doubt both of us would have been injured, perhaps gravely. This is not at all victim blaming, but pedestrians need to use caution as well.
Kabukilover
Quote: "According to police, the student was riding along with a smartphone in her left hand and an earphone in her left ear when she crashed into Akiko Yonezawa. The student also had a drink in her right hand." Extreme negligence resulting in death. Throw the book at her. Now that they'll do. She'll cry. She'll make excuses. She's be as cute as cute can be. She won't get the max. She will like feel no remorse and will only be angry that the old woman got in her away. Let us hope the woman's family sues her for all she's got.
The scary part of this story is that it is all too typical. I have to deal with creeps like this on bicycles, motor bikes and bicycles every day. Right BertieWooster, the cops do nothing about this. They will be out in force if there is a leftist demonstration. But dealing with the life and death issues pedestrians face? They cannot be bothered.
bosphorus
Cyclists have to ride on the sidewalks because there are so few bicycle lanes, and even if you are lucky to find them - they are completely blocked by cars, illegally parked every 100 meters. Of course the girl is guilty, but the problem is much more serious than this particular case. We need to have proper bicycle lanes - wide and physically separated from the main road, we need real bike lanes. So many cyclists here, but so poor bicycle infrastructure, as compared to Europe.
juminRhee
I would think the appropriate punishment would be to have her tied in front of a cyclist who has a smartphone, drink, etc. She may not die, but shell definitely feel something.
Alex Einz
no, thats not negligence, thats is criminal indifference and yes i totally believe she should receive capital punishment or at least life with no parole