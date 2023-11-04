Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

20-year-old U.S. Marine arrested for allegedly assaulting 76-year-old woman

IWAKUNI, Yamaguchi

A 20-year-old U.S. Marine has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a 76-year-old woman in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported. Police said the suspect, who is stationed at the U.S. Marine Corps air base, is accused of punching the woman several times in the face.

A man who witnessed the incident called police and said a foreigner was beating up a woman. 

Police said the suspect was drunk when they arrested him at the scene and quoted him as saying he didn’t do anything.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for facial injuries and was in a stable condition on Sunday, police said, adding they are questioning her and the Marine about what started the trouble.

