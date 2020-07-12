20-year-old woman arrested after car crash kills one, injures another

Police in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury after the car she was driving crashed into another vehicle, killing its driver. A third car was caught up in the accident and its driver was seriously injured.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the suspect, Nanami Kuribara, a part-time worker, had been drinking with a friend and was on her way home when she hit a car in the opposite lane head-on, Fuji TV reported. The 78-year-old driver of that car, Kazuyoshi Sato, suffered extensive injuries and died later in hospital. The crash impacted a third vehicle driven by a 68-year-old man who sustained serious injuries.

Police said Kuribayashi kept driving for about 100 meters before stopping and abandoning her car, after which she called 110. She was quoted by police as saying she was afraid because she had been drinking heavily.

