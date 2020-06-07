Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

20-year-old woman arrested for abandoning body of newborn in park toilet

0 Comments
AICHI

Police in Nishio, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn boy in a park toilet.

According to police, Yu Takimoto, a vocational school student, has admitted to leaving the body, with its umbilical cord still attached, in a plastic bag, in the toilet early on June 2, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman told police she gave birth in the toilet.

The baby’s remains were found by a park maintenance employee at around 2:50 p.m. the same day. There were no external signs of injury on the body.

Police said Takimoto’s mother received a call from the vocational school reporting that she had not shown up that day. The mother went looking for her and found her in the park at around noon. She took her daughter to a hospital where doctors notified police that a woman had given birth but there was no baby with her.

Police waited until Takimoto recovered before arresting her.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hyogo

GaijinPot Travel

#StayAtHome

The Best Japanese Stationery For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #84: Tokyo Metropolitan Police Spend Three Days Catching a Wild Deer

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Can Fukui’s Obama City Draw Visitors with Rural Tourism Alone?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 22, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: May 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Is He Anti-Japan?”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining