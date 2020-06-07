20-year-old woman arrested for abandoning body of newborn in park toilet

Police in Nishio, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn boy in a park toilet.

According to police, Yu Takimoto, a vocational school student, has admitted to leaving the body, with its umbilical cord still attached, in a plastic bag, in the toilet early on June 2, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman told police she gave birth in the toilet.

The baby’s remains were found by a park maintenance employee at around 2:50 p.m. the same day. There were no external signs of injury on the body.

Police said Takimoto’s mother received a call from the vocational school reporting that she had not shown up that day. The mother went looking for her and found her in the park at around noon. She took her daughter to a hospital where doctors notified police that a woman had given birth but there was no baby with her.

Police waited until Takimoto recovered before arresting her.

