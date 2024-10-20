20-year-old woman arrested for abandoning newborn baby's body at her home

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested for abandoning the body of her newborn baby daughter in a plastic bag at her home in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture.

Police said Akane Tomioka, a company employee, gave birth at around noon on Oct 14 in the bathroom at her home, TV Asahi reported. She placed the infant in a plastic bag which she then put into a colored garbage bag.

The infant’s remains were discovered by her brother and sister who lived with her. They called their parents who live elsewhere. The mother called police and said "My daughter gave birth to a baby at home, but it seems to have been stillborn.” which is how the incident came to light.

Police said an autopsy was inconclusive as to the cause of death.

