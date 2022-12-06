20-year-old woman goes on trial for fatally stabbing 25-year-old boyfriend

A 20-year-old woman went on trial in Tokyo on Tuesday, over the fatal stabbing of her 25-year-old boyfriend with whom she lived.

The defendant, who cannot be named because she was 19 at the time of the crime in January, entered a plea of guilty, TV Asahi reported.

According to the indictment, the incident occurred at around 3:25 p.m. on Jan 9 at an apartment in Edogawa Ward. Prosecutors said the victim, Yusaku Sato, called 110 and said he had been stabbed by his girlfriend.

Police rushed to the apartment building and found Sato, bleeding from a knife wound to the stomach, in the parking lot. He was taken to hospital where he died that night.

Police found Sato’s girlfriend, a part-time worker, in the apartment and arrested her. The woman had been living with Sato since April 2021.

She was quoted by police as saying she stabbed Sato because he had told her he wanted to break up with her, but she denied intending to kill him.

