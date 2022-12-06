Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

20-year-old woman goes on trial for fatally stabbing 25-year-old boyfriend

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 20-year-old woman went on trial in Tokyo on Tuesday, over the fatal stabbing of her 25-year-old boyfriend with whom she lived.

The defendant, who cannot be named because she was 19 at the time of the crime in January, entered a plea of guilty, TV Asahi reported.

According to the indictment, the incident occurred at around 3:25 p.m. on Jan 9 at an apartment in Edogawa Ward. Prosecutors said the victim, Yusaku Sato, called 110 and said he had been stabbed by his girlfriend.

Police rushed to the apartment building and found Sato, bleeding from a knife wound to the stomach, in the parking lot. He was taken to hospital where he died that night.

Police found Sato’s girlfriend, a part-time worker, in the apartment and arrested her. The woman had been living with Sato since April 2021.

She was quoted by police as saying she stabbed Sato because he had told her he wanted to break up with her, but she denied intending to kill him.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Speech Troubles’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Way of The Samurai: Authentic Japanese Cultural Experiences in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto and Kansai Word Differences in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: European Art in Marunouchi

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog