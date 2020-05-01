20-year-old woman strangled in Fukushima

Police in Sukagawa, Fukushima Prefecture, are looking for a man suspected of strangling his 20-year-old girlfriend at her home.

According to police, the body of Ruka Kawada was found by her mother in her room at around 1:50 p.m. Friday, Fuji TV reported. The mother called 110 and said her daughter was unconscious and her body cold. Ruka was taken to hospital where she was declared dead. An autopsy on Saturday showed she she had been strangled some time earlier.

Police said they are looking for Ruka’s boyfriend, who was seen arriving with her at her home on Friday morning. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Ruka lived with her mother and brother who were out on Friday morning.

Police said Ruka worked for a company doing decontamination work at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

