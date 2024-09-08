 Japan Today
20 years after mother, 3 children murdered, police and relatives appeal for help

AICHI

Police and relatives of a woman and her three children who were murdered 20 years ago in Toyoake City, Aichi Prefecture, appealed to the public on Sunday for any information that might help solve the case.

On Sept 9, 2004, Toshiyo Kato, 38, and her three children, Yuki, 15, Rina, 13, and Shogo, 9, were murdered by an unknown assailant and their house was set on fire.

On Sunday, about 40 family members, friends and police officers appealed for information at a shopping center near the scene, NTV reported.

Toshiyo’s sister, Amami, said: “Twenty years ago, my sister and children were living normal lives. I want as many people as possible to know that this incident occurred, and if there is any new information, no matter how trivial, please come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 0561-39-0110.

