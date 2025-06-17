200 kg of cherries worth ¥1 mil stolen in Yamagata Prefecture

Around 200 kilograms of premium cherries worth around 1 million yen have been stolen from an orchard in northeastern Japan, police said Monday.

Of the 67 cherry trees at the orchard in Kaminoyama, Yamagata Prefecture, only the popular Sato Nishiki variety trees, which number around 50, had been stripped of their fruit, according to prefectural police.

The 74-year-old male owner of the orchard noticed the theft around 5 a.m. Sunday and called the police later that afternoon. He was quoted as saying there had been no sign of disturbance when he last checked the trees around noon Friday.

Yamagata Prefecture is the top producer of cherries in Japan, but last year saw a record-poor harvest due to the extreme heat. The fruit tends to be used for presents and is found in dishes at high-end restaurants.

