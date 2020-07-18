21-year-old man arrested after burning mother's body in Sendai

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of burning his mother’s body.

According to police, Haruto Murakami, a vocational college student, has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. Police said Murakami told them he found his mother dead on the night of July 16 and that he took the body in his car to Natori in Miyagi Prefecture where he disposed of it between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. the next morning.

On July 17, Murakami turned himself in at a police station in Sendai.

Police said the body was so badly burned that they have not been able to determine the cause of death. They are continuing to question Murakami about his actions.

