crime

21-year-old man arrested for abusing one-year-old son

TOKUSHIMA

Police in Aizumi, Tokushima Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abusing his one-year-old son by throwing him to the floor. 

According to police, Ryuji Kobayashi threw his second-oldest son to the floor at their apartment at around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Fuji TV reported. The boy suffered a fractured skull and bleeding of the brain. He was taken to hospital and is in a coma, doctors said.

Police said Kobayashi’s 20-year-old wife was out working at a part-time job at the time and when she returned home on Saturday night, she heard the child crying in his futon. After that, he lost consciousness and she called 119.

The hospital notified a child welfare center on Sunday morning about a case of possible child abuse and the center called police.

Police said Kobayashi has admitted to the charge but has so far given not motive.

The couple also has a three-year-old son but he was not injured, police said.

