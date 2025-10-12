21-year-old man arrested for allegedly stealing ¥2.2 million from jewelry store in Tokyo

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of stealing ¥2.2 million worth of jewelry from a store in the Ueno district.

According to police, Toru Ozaki is suspected of stealing a diamond necklace from the store on Friday, TV Asahi reported.

Police said Ozaki entered the store with another man and asked to try the necklace on. He ran out of the store still wearing it but was chased by an employee and detained about 240 meters from the store.

Police said Ozaki has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I was simply invited by a friend to have a cigarette and left the store."

The other man remains at large.

About a week ago, a similar incident occurred in Taito Ward, in which watches and other items were stolen, and police are questioning Ozaki about his possible involvement in that theft.

