 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

21-year-old man arrested for allegedly stealing ¥2.2 million from jewelry store in Tokyo

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of stealing ¥2.2 million worth of jewelry from a store in the Ueno district.

According to police, Toru Ozaki is suspected of stealing a diamond necklace from the store on Friday, TV Asahi reported.

Police said Ozaki entered the store with another man and asked to try the necklace on. He ran out of the store still wearing it but was chased by an employee and detained about 240 meters from the store.

Police said Ozaki has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I was simply invited by a friend to have a cigarette and left the store."

The other man remains at large.

About a week ago, a similar incident occurred in Taito Ward, in which watches and other items were stolen, and police are questioning Ozaki about his possible involvement in that theft.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

JT won’t allow Japan’s residents to comment on and explain the surge in stabbings and theft by Japanese people?

The tendency to censorship might be a relevant factor ?

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog