21-year-old man arrested for attempted murder after running cyclist off road with his car

Police in Osaka have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he ran a 54-year-old woman on a bicycle off the road with his car.

Police said Yuto Yamauchi, a delivery worker, has partially denied the allegation, stating, "I got into an argument with the woman while on my way to make a delivery. I was angry and followed her but I don't recall making contact with her bicycle,” Kansai TV reported.

The incident occurred at around 5:25 p.m. in Sakai Coty, Osaka Prefecture, on Dec 14. The woman told police she was on her bicycle when a car approached her from behind. After driving alongside the woman for a while, the man driving the car rolled down his window and began yelling abuse, including "I'll kill you, at her. He then ran his car into her bicycle.

The woman crashed into the gate of a house. She was taken to hospital with minor injuries to her chest and legs.

Police said they identified Yamauchi's car after analyzing street surveillance camera footage.

