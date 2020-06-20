21-year-old man arrested for confining children aged 2 and 1 in room

Police in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of parental neglect after he confined his two-year-old daughter and one-year-old son in a room and sealed the door with tape so they couldn’t get out.

According to police, Tomoya Hashimoto has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he just got fed up with the children, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Hashimoto confined the children in their bedroom on June 11 while his common-law wife, who is in her 20s, was at work. He sealed the sliding door with tape so it wouldn’t open. He then went out, leaving the children in the room.

Police said that at around 6 p.m. that night, the children’s mother tried to call Hashimoto and when she couldn’t reach him, became worried about the kids and called the police. Police went to the house and found the children. They were not injured.

Police said in addition to the two children she had with Hashimoto, the woman has a 7-year-old son from a prior relationship. He was not home that day.

