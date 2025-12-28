 Japan Today
crime

21-year-old man arrested over attempted murder of father

KURUME, Fukuoka

Police in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old vocational school student for allegedly stabbing his 58-year-old father, with whom he lives, in the head with a kitchen knife.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, TBS reported.

Police and the fire department responded to a 110 call reporting that a man in his 50s was bleeding from the head. The injured man was taken to hospital but his wound is not life-threatening, police said.

Police arrested the victim's son, Shota Suzuki, who was present at the scene, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said Suzuki told them he had stabbed his father with a kitchen knife after being told off for something trivial, but during subsequent questioning he denied the allegation, saying, "I had no intention of killing him. I don't remember what happened."

