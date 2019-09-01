21-year-old man arrested over death of girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter

Police in Izumi, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of fatally abusing the 4-year-old daughter of his girlfriend.

According to police, the child, Riara Otsuka, was taken to a hospital in the evening of Aug 28 by her mother and her mother's boyfriend who said they had found her unconscious in the bath. She was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

According to police, an autopsy showed that she had drowned in the bath. However, there were many bruises on her body which had been inflicted over a period of days.

Police suspect that Riara was beaten by her mother’s live-in boyfriend, Shun Hiwatashi, a construction worker, who has admitted to physically abusing the girl by punching her in the head with his fist at around 7:30 p.m. on Aug 27.

Local media quoted a neighbor as saying that a girl in the apartment where Riara, her mother and Hiwatashi lived, could often be crying loudly some nights.

Meanwhile, police disclosed that in March, when the three were living in Satsumasendai, also in Kagoshima Prefecture, a child welfare center received a report that Riara might have been the victim of child abuse after a video of her being hit was posted online. On March 19, a child welfare official and a police officer visited her home but found no physical evidence that the girl had been hurt.

Riara was also seen wandering outside by herself late at night four times in March and April and taken into protective custody on each occasion. Welfare officials instructed the mother to look after her daughter but found no evidence of physical abuse.

Riara moved to Izumi with her mother and Hiwatashi in July. Child welfare officials in Satsumasendai notified their counterparts in Izumi but no action was taken.

