Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

21-year-old man arrested over murder of 71-year-old woman at laundromat

1 Comment
EHIME

Police in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing a 71-year-old woman at a coin-operated laundromat on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 a.m., Kyodo News reported. Police said Akinari Nakagawa is accused of fatally stabbing Chiyoko Nakagawa (not related). After stabbing the woman, Nakagawa called a nearby koban (police box) and said he had killed someone at the laundromat. He was still at the scene when police arrived, and arrested.

The victim was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Nakagawa told them he did not know the victim but has so far given no motive for stabbing her.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Scary stuff! I could be stabbed by a nut anywhere, even a laundromat in Matsuyama!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Awajishima Fruit No Orchards

GaijinPot Travel

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Importance of Rabbits in Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Globis University: Your Gateway to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Shonan-Shinjuku Line

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Strawberry Sweet Sets for Valentine’s Day 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Culture Shock 101: Expect the Unexpected on Your Japan Trip

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Expo REWIND

GaijinPot Events

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo