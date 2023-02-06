21-year-old man arrested over murder of 71-year-old woman at laundromat

Police in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing a 71-year-old woman at a coin-operated laundromat on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 a.m., Kyodo News reported. Police said Akinari Nakagawa is accused of fatally stabbing Chiyoko Nakagawa (not related). After stabbing the woman, Nakagawa called a nearby koban (police box) and said he had killed someone at the laundromat. He was still at the scene when police arrived, and arrested.

The victim was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Nakagawa told them he did not know the victim but has so far given no motive for stabbing her.

