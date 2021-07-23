Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

21-year-old man arrested over murder of 85-year-old woman in Miyagi

0 Comments
MIYAGI

Police in Matsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, on Friday arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of killing an 85-year-old woman at her home last week.

According to police, Daiko Aizawa, a part-time bar worker, has admitted killing Kaneko Ono on July 15, Fuji TV reported. Ono, who lived alone, was found dead on July 16. An autopsy revealed she had been beaten about the head several times with a blunt object. Police found the body after being asked to check on her by a relative who had been unable to contact her.  

Police said Aizawa has so far given no motive for killing Ono, nor admitted if he knew her. They said Aizawa surfaced as a suspect after street surveillance camera footage showed him near Ono’s house on July 15.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

