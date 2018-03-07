21-year-old woman arrested for coercing 41-year-old man to jump off stairwell

Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 21-year-old woman after she “forced” a 41-year-old man with whom she lives, to jump off a stairwell at their apartment building.

The man, who injured himself in the two-meter fall in late February, has told police he was routinely subjected to physical abuse by the woman, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, the suspect, Rina Okabayashi, pressured the man to jump from the landing of their apartment’s 2nd-floor stairwell to the ground. The man injured himself. He went to hospital where multiple injuries were found on his body.

He told police he had been subjected to assault by the woman on an almost daily basis, but that he couldn’t bring himself to leave her.

