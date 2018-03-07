Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

21-year-old woman arrested for coercing 41-year-old man to jump off stairwell

GUNMA

Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 21-year-old woman after she “forced” a 41-year-old man with whom she lives, to jump off a stairwell at their apartment building.

The man, who injured himself in the two-meter fall in late February, has told police he was routinely subjected to physical abuse by the woman, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, the suspect, Rina Okabayashi, pressured the man to jump from the landing of their apartment’s 2nd-floor stairwell to the ground. The man injured himself. He went to hospital where multiple injuries were found on his body.

He told police he had been subjected to assault by the woman on an almost daily basis, but that he couldn’t bring himself to leave her.

Odd to say the least.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

so, did he enjoy the daily abuse then?

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

Crazy women. This man will spend some time alone and realize he's better off without her. Good luck to him !

6 ( +8 / -2 )

I wonder what she had they made him stay,,, hmmm...

1 ( +5 / -4 )

It's a weird situation. I had a gorgeous but very cruel girlfriend here early on, who I was with a year of my life more than I should've been. She was never physically abusive but she sure was mentally abusive and I put up with it for 'some' reason. I guess my confidence was low at that time and funnily enough, when I finally got away from her my whole life took off in a really positive way.

11 ( +11 / -0 )

My first wife beat and tortured me on nearly a daily basis for most of our 15-year marriage. I did a lot of rationalizing because I knew she wasn't well. Then one day, while holding a hammer, she looked me in the eye and said "I don't care how much trouble I get in, or how long I go to jail for, I'm going to kill you." I turned to run out the door, and she cracked me in the back of the head with the hammer.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

@Michael Jackson, I hope and pray that you did not have any children in the middle of that hellish situation!

6 ( +6 / -0 )

@ Reckless, my son is 31 years old now and living a happy fruitful life. Thankfully he did not take after his mother. I should say that he was never the target, and she took good care of him. Unfortunately, he has commitment issues, and has been married, then very quickly divorced twice.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Back on topic please.

I wonder what she had they made him stay,,, hmmm...

Maybe a 20 year old is cuter than a 40 year old?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I experienced something similar, but abuse was from father in law and grandmother. In the end I ran away, got divorced and have a new great life. It’s sad because my partner didn’t do it, but choose to stay with her family.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

You'd have to have some pretty low self-esteem to jump just because a girlfriend 20 tells you to do so.

I once had a girlfriend with self-esteem issues and they're nothing but trouble.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@ Moderator Today 05:53 pm JST

Back on topic please.

Do you people actually know what off topic means? If they were sharing a cheesecake recipe, THAT would be off topic. THIS ISN'T off topic. Very unprofessional...

Waiting for the inevitable deletion...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

