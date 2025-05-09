21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of abandoning newborn baby's body on balcony

Police in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn baby on the balcony of her apartment.

According to police, Yumen Kujiraoka, who lives alone, has admitted to leaving the body in a plastic bag on the balcony in early January, Sankei Shimbun reported.

On Thursday, the apartment management company contacted the police, asking them to check on the safety of the resident (Kujiraoka), after a neighbor reported a foul odor coming from the balcony. When police visited the apartment, they discovered the body.

Police said the body was in an advanced state of decomposition and its gender could not be determined. No external signs of injury were found and autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

