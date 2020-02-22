21-year-old woman arrested over father’s murder

Police in Tokyo on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her father.

According to police, Kurumi Kamata has admitted to stabbing her father, who was in his 50s, at their apartment in Setagaya Ward at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Fuji TV reported. Kamata ran out onto the street and said she had stabbed someone. A neighbor called 110. Police found Kamata on the street 15 minutes later about one kilometer from her apartment.

Police found the body of Kamata’s father, bleeding from knife wounds to his chest and back. He was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Police said Kamata, who lived alone with her father, told them she had been on the receiving end of physical and verbal abuse from him for months.

Police said that earlier this month, Kamata had called them to consult with them about her father’s abusive behavior toward her. Police then met with Kamata and her father separately and issued a verbal warning to him.

