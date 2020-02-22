Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

21-year-old woman arrested over father’s murder

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her father.

According to police, Kurumi Kamata has admitted to stabbing her father, who was in his 50s, at their apartment in Setagaya Ward at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Fuji TV reported. Kamata ran out onto the street and said she had stabbed someone. A neighbor called 110. Police found Kamata on the street 15 minutes later about one kilometer from her apartment.

Police found the body of Kamata’s father, bleeding from knife wounds to his chest and back. He was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Police said Kamata, who lived alone with her father, told them she had been on the receiving end of physical and verbal abuse from him for months.

Police said that earlier this month, Kamata had called them to consult with them about her father’s abusive behavior toward her. Police then met with Kamata and her father separately and issued a verbal warning to him.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Outdoors

Miura Kaigan Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Air Travel With Kids: The Keys To A Successful Flight

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Tojinbo Cliffs

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 7, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Inspiring Organizations To Embrace Sustainability In Japan With Tove Kinooka

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Trip to Niigata’s Phallic Shoki Festival

GaijinPot Blog

Women's Issues

In Japan, One Size Does Not Fit All Women

Savvy Tokyo