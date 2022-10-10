22-year-old man arrested for assault after kicking wife

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his wife, who is also in her 20s, by repeatedly kicking her.

Police said the suspect, a company employee, is accused of kicking his wife’s buttocks and legs several times at their apartment at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The woman was able to call her elder sister who contacted police. When police arrived, they found the husband drunk. He was arrested at around 1 a.m. Monday.

The victim told police that she and her husband had been having an argument when he lost his temper and started kicking her. Police said the suspect has admitted to the charge.

