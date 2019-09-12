Newsletter Signup Register / Login
22-year-old man arrested for cutting woman’s hair on bus

SHIGA

Shiga prefectural police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he allegedly cut the hair of a female passenger on an express bus.

Police said the unnamed suspect, a company employee who lives in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture, has admitted to the allegation, and quoted him as saying “The woman had my favorite type of hair." 

The incident occurred between 11 p.m. on Sept 8 and 4 a.m. the next day on an express bus traveling from Kitakyushu to Nishinomiya in Hyogo Prefecture. During the journey, the 31-year-old woman, who works as a nurse in Nagoya, had 20 centimeters of her hair cut off with a pair of scissors. The male suspect was sitting behind her.

Police said he snipped the woman’s hair three times while she was asleep and placed the hair in a plastic bag. When the woman realized that her hair had been cut, she immediately notified the bus driver who informed the bus company of the assault. 

The bus company then contacted the police, who were waiting to arrest the male suspect at Tsuchiyama in Koka City, Shiga Prefecture.

