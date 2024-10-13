 Japan Today
crime

22-year-old man arrested for hitting 8-year-old girl with metal pipe in Ibaraki park

IBARAKI

Police in Ami town, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assault after he hit an eight-year-old girl on the head with a metal pipe on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 3:40 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Kotaro Nagai approached the girl who was playing alone and hit her head once from behind with a metal pipe measuring about 10 cm in diameter and 115 cm in length. 

There were about 30 people in the park at the time, including parents and children, and a witness called 110. 

Police said Nagai and the girl do not know each other, adding that Nagai has given no motive for the attack.

Police said the girl suffered a minor injury to the back of her head.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

