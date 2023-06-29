Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

22-year-old man arrested over murder of 18-year-old ex-girlfriend in Yokohama

2 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 18-year-old former girlfriend on Thursday.

Police said Haruki Ito, a company employee, has admitted to fatally stabbing Sana Tominaga, a university student, in the car parking lot outside the apartment building where she lived in Tsurumi Ward at around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Kyodo News reported.

Tominaga’s mother found her lying in the parking lot and called 110. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Police said she had been stabbed several times.

Ito turned himself in at a police station at around 10:30 a.m. He had a blood-stained knife with him.

Ito was quoted by police as saying he had been angry with Tominaga after she told him a week earlier that she wanted to end their relationship and then cut off contact with him. He told police he had been waiting for her to come out of her apartment so he could ambush her.

Police said Ito and Tominaga had been in a relationship since October 2021. However, Tominaga had spoken to friends about breaking up with Ito because he was becoming physically abusive and jealous.

Police said Friday they had been called four times since October 2021 to settle trouble between the couple. On two of those occasions, Tominaga contacted police and said she was concerned Ito was stalking her. Police issued a verbal warning to Ito and asked his parents to keep an eye on him.

2 Comments
 Police issued a verbal warning to Ito and asked his parents to keep an eye on him.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

and once again blood is on the hands of the useless police who did NOTHING to prevent this from happening. 4 times they got called regarding a domestic dispute and they failed to protect this young woman. Absolutely pathetic.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

