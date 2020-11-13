Newsletter Signup Register / Login
22-year-old man arrested for killing brother with hammer

TOYAMA

Police in Toyama City have arrested a 22-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 25-year-old unemployed brother by beating him with a hammer.

According to police, Haruki Takahata beat his brother Joji about the head with the hammer just before 1 p.m. on Friday at their home. Sankei Shimbun reported that the siblings’ mother ran next-door for help. Her neighbor called 119 to report that the woman’s two sons were arguing and fighting.

Police and firefighters rushed to the residence where they found Joji collapsed and bleeding from head injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Haruki has remained silent since his arrest.

