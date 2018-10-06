Newsletter Signup Register / Login
22-year-old man arrested for killing older brother

TOCHIGI

Police in Nogi, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 22-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 25-year-old brother with whom he lived.

According to police, Daichi Ogawa stabbed his brother Takeru in the stomach and neck multiple times at around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Fuji TV reported. At 2 p.m., Ogawa – his clothes stained with blood – went to a nearby koban (police box) and told the officers that he had stabbed his older brother to death.

Police went to the home and found the body of Takeru. A bloodied knife was near his body. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Daichi, who was charged with murder early Saturday morning, was quoted by police as saying he had stabbed his brother after they had argued violently.

Police said that in October last year, Takeru had consulted them by phone, saying Daichi had inflicted violence on him, causing an injury, but he did not file a criminal complaint.

