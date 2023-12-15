22-year-old man gets 23 years in prison for murder of sex worker at hotel

A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of killing a 31-year-old sex worker at a hotel in Tachikawa, Tokyo, in 2021.

The Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court handed down its verdict Thursday against the defendant, who cannot be named because he was a minor when the crime was committed on June 21, 2021, Kyodo News reported.

The main issue during the trial was whether the defendant, who suffers from autism spectrum disorder, could be held criminally responsible for his actions. After his arrest, he underwent a three-month psychiatric evaluation and was found mentally fit to stand trial.

The defendant was first sent to a family court which sent him back to prosecutors who indicted him in March this year.

The court heard that the defendant checked into the hotel at 3:30 p.m. on June 1, shortly before the woman, Michi Mamoriya, arrived at 3:45 p.m. It is believed she and the defendant got into an argument because she used the room phone to call her male companion and asked him to come and help her. After that, the man stabbed Mamoriya around 70 times, prosecutors said.

When her 25-year-old companion arrived, he knocked on the door, then went into the room where he also was attacked. The suspect fled from the hotel, leaving a blood-stained knife in the hotel corridor. The male victim was able to call 119.

The suspect was arrested in Akiruno, Tokyo, on June 2. He was also charged with the attempted murder of Mamoriya’s male colleague.

Video footage, taken inside the hotel room before the killing, was retrieved from the suspect's smartphone. In the footage, Mamoriya warns the man not to film anything. The suspect then complies with her request, and the footage stops.

After his arrest, the suspect was quoted by police as saying he pretended to be a client when he arranged the meeting. He said he became “interested in killing someone” after watching a film of people being murdered on the internet. He also told police that “the sex industry was not helping with the declining birthrate and aging population” in Japan.

