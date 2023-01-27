Newsletter Signup Register / Login
22-year-old man goes on trial for murder of 85-year-old woman in Miyagi

MIYAGI

A 22-year-old man went on trial Friday over the murder of an 85-year-old woman at her home in Matsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, in 2021.

According to the indictment read out in the opening session at the Matsushima District Court, Daiko Aizawa, a part-time bar worker, is accused of killing Kaneko Ono on July 15, 2021, TV Asahi reported.

Ono, who lived alone, was found dead on July 16. An autopsy revealed she had been beaten about the head several times with a blunt object. Police found the body after being asked to check on her by a relative who had been unable to contact her.

Aizawa surfaced as a suspect after street surveillance camera footage showed him near Ono’s house on July 15.

Aizawa told the court that he entered the house with the intention to rob it and that he did not plan to kill Ono whom he said he didn't know.

