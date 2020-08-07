22-year-old mother arrested for tossing newborn baby into sea

Police have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn boy by tossing it into the sea at Susaki Port in Susaki City, Kochi Prefecture.

According to police, Tomoka Morimitsu, who said she works as a chef, gave birth alone at her apartment on Aug 4, Sankei Shimbun reported. She placed the infant, with his umbilical cord still attached, inside a plastic bag, and took him to the port where she dropped him in the water.

Morimitsu visited Susaki City Hall’s Health and Welfare Center the next day. Accompanied by a public health nurse, she then turned herself in at police station and was formally charged on Thursday morning.

Police said Morimitsu told them she became scared after seeing the news about her baby’s body being found and so she decided to turn herself in.

Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of the baby's death.

