22-year-old university student arrested for fatally stabbing older brother

Police in Sanda, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-year man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 28-year-old brother at their home.
According to police, Soshi Hosotani, a fourth-year Osaka University engineering student, stabbed his brother Tatsuki, a graduate student at Osaka University of Economics, at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported.
The two brothers lived with their parents who told police they were asleep at the time of the incident.
Police said Hosotani used a kitchen knife, with a 16-cm blade, to stab his brother in the left cheek on the second floor of the house. Their father, who was awoken by Tatsuki’s screams, called 119. Tatsuki was taken to hospital where he died about 50 minutes after arrival.
Police said Hosotani admitted to stabbing his brother with the intention to kill. His bedroom is next to Tatsuki, and the two had an ongoing dispute regarding noise.© Japan Today
8 Comments
Maria
That sounds like a horrific death. That poor young man.
Aly Rustom
oh my god! your own brother.
FizzBit
The older brother seemed like a nice happy guy. FB page is still up. Always bewilders me how people can just snap in such extreme ways here.
Reckless
That is terrible! Stress for students can be unbearable. I live in a neighborhood in Tokyo and we had a block picnic one day, a graduate student still living with his parents was livid at the noise and came out screaming at us around 5-6 pm on a weekend.
Michael Jackson
Wanna bet his intent to kill confession changes when he gets in front of the judge
B.l. Sharma
Here brother is killing brother.This is a very sad thing that could happen within a family. Proper education of the children and guidance by parents, teachers and holy preachers is needed to avoid such things in the family and society at large .
DaDude
Parents lost 2 sons with 1 incident. Tens of thousands spent on education down the toilet.
gaijinpapa
You don’t have to worry about crime on the streets in Japan.
Its all done at home.