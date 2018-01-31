Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

22-year-old university student arrested for fatally stabbing older brother

8 Comments
HYOGO

Police in Sanda, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-year man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 28-year-old brother at their home.

According to police, Soshi Hosotani, a fourth-year Osaka University engineering student, stabbed his brother Tatsuki, a graduate student at Osaka University of Economics, at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The two brothers lived with their parents who told police they were asleep at the time of the incident.

Police said Hosotani used a kitchen knife, with a 16-cm blade, to stab his brother in the left cheek on the second floor of the house. Their father, who was awoken by Tatsuki’s screams, called 119. Tatsuki was taken to hospital where he died about 50 minutes after arrival.

Police said Hosotani admitted to stabbing his brother with the intention to kill. His bedroom is next to Tatsuki, and the two had an ongoing dispute regarding noise.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

8 Comments
Login to comment

That sounds like a horrific death. That poor young man.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

oh my god! your own brother.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The older brother seemed like a nice happy guy. FB page is still up. Always bewilders me how people can just snap in such extreme ways here.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

That is terrible! Stress for students can be unbearable. I live in a neighborhood in Tokyo and we had a block picnic one day, a graduate student still living with his parents was livid at the noise and came out screaming at us around 5-6 pm on a weekend.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wanna bet his intent to kill confession changes when he gets in front of the judge

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Here brother is killing brother.This is a very sad thing that could happen within a family. Proper education of the children and guidance by parents, teachers and holy preachers is needed to avoid such things in the family and society at large .

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Parents lost 2 sons with 1 incident. Tens of thousands spent on education down the toilet.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

You don’t have to worry about crime on the streets in Japan.

Its all done at home.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Been There, Learnt That: Watching The Kids Grow On Their Coming Of Age Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

6 Tips To Start the Post-ALT Job Hunt in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Sponsored Post

Top 5 Places To Shop In Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo

Art and Design

Sado Island Taiko Center (Tatakokan)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Events

This Week In Japan, Jan. 29-Feb.4, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog