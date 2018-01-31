22-year-old university student arrested for fatally stabbing older brother

Police in Sanda, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-year man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 28-year-old brother at their home.

According to police, Soshi Hosotani, a fourth-year Osaka University engineering student, stabbed his brother Tatsuki, a graduate student at Osaka University of Economics, at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The two brothers lived with their parents who told police they were asleep at the time of the incident.

Police said Hosotani used a kitchen knife, with a 16-cm blade, to stab his brother in the left cheek on the second floor of the house. Their father, who was awoken by Tatsuki’s screams, called 119. Tatsuki was taken to hospital where he died about 50 minutes after arrival.

Police said Hosotani admitted to stabbing his brother with the intention to kill. His bedroom is next to Tatsuki, and the two had an ongoing dispute regarding noise.

© Japan Today