crime

22-year-old woman arrested for attempting to kill mother

AICHI

Police in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 53-year-old mother at their home.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. Thursday, NTV reported. According to police, Karin Nakamura is accused of slashing her mother's neck with a kitchen knife.

A relative stopped Nakamura and called 110. The victim was taken to hospital, but her wound is not life-threatening, police said.

Police said Nakamura has admitted to the allegation and quoted her as saying, "I intended to kill her.”

So far, Nakamura has given no motive, police said.

