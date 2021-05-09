22-year-old woman arrested for burying infant’s body in garden of vacant house

Police have arrested a 22-year-old woman from Kanagawa Prefecture on suspicion of abandoning the corpse of her one-month-old daughter, by burying it in the garden of a vacant home in Nagano Prefecture last week.

Police said Satomi Takato, a part-time worker from Yokohama City, is accused of burying the infant’s body in the garden of the house in Tomi City sometime between May 1 and May 4, Sankei Shimbun reported. The house is Takato's former family residence and has been vacant since her father died.

The child’s body was discovered by a man tending to the garden at the request of the home’s owner at around 4:50 p.m. on May 4. He spotted the child’s leg sticking out from the soil and called police.

Police said Takato has admitted to the charge. Police said an autopsy revealed the child had been dead for several days before the body was found.





