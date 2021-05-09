Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

22-year-old woman arrested for burying infant’s body in garden of vacant house

0 Comments
NAGANO

Police have arrested a 22-year-old woman from Kanagawa Prefecture on suspicion of abandoning the corpse of her one-month-old daughter, by burying it in the garden of a vacant home in Nagano Prefecture last week.

Police said Satomi Takato, a part-time worker from Yokohama City, is accused of burying the infant’s body in the garden of the house in Tomi City sometime between May 1 and May 4, Sankei Shimbun reported. The house is Takato's former family residence and has been vacant since her father died.

The child’s body was discovered by a man tending to the garden at the request of the home’s owner at around 4:50 p.m. on May 4. He spotted the child’s leg sticking out from the soil and called police.

Police said Takato has admitted to the charge. Police said an autopsy revealed the child had been dead for several days before the body was found.


© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo