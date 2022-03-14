Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

22-year-old woman arrested after leaving newborn baby in toilet bowl for 9 hours

SAITAMA

Police in Saitama City have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of parental neglect after she left her newborn baby girl unattended for nine hours after giving birth in the toilet at her apartment.

According to police, Risa Matsuura, who lives alone and works in a bar, gave birth to her daughter at around 12 noon on March 9, Fuji TV reported. She left the infant unattended until about 9 p.m. that night when she called 119 and said she had given birth that day at noon.

An ambulance rushed to the apartment and found the infant in the toilet bowl. She was taken to hospital where doctors said she was suffering from hypothermia. Police said Monday the baby’s condition was stable.

Police quoted Matsuura, who was arrested on Monday, as saying she knew she had not provided adequate support for her child after she was born but didn’t know what to do.

Police did not release any information on who the father of the infant is.

This is one of the many societal issues that need to be addressed more in Japan, sex education is non existent, I just read the other day japanese students are even forbidden to address the teachers during class time to ask things like "what does this mean", "what page are we on?", as its viewed as class disruption. In the "we are all one" Japan, its everyone for himself. These kind of articles dont even surprise me anymore.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Reading the article makes this horrible story even worse: she didn't leave the baby "unattended", she tossed the poor baby in the damn toilet!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

