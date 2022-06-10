22-year-old woman arrested for putting newborn baby in coin locker

Police in Chitose, Hokkaido, have arrested a 22-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of corpse abandonment after she placed the body of her newborn baby son in a coin locker.

According to police, Ayano Koseki, of no fixed address, has admitted to placing the infant in the coin locker at JR Chitose Station on May 31, Kyodo News reported. A station cleaning employee found the dead infant’s remains, with its umbilical cord still attached, in a cooler box inside the locker on the morning of June 7.

Police said station surveillance camera footage showed Koseki putting the cooler box in the locker. She was detained after being found at a leisure facility in Sapporo on Thursday and charged on Friday. She was quoted by police as saying she had come to Hokkaido earlier this year, knowing she was pregnant.

Police did not give nay further information on where Koseki has been staying in Hokkaido.

