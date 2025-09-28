 Japan Today
22-year-old woman arrested for strangling infant after giving birth in restaurant toilet

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of murder after she allegedly killed her baby girl immediately after giving birth in the toilet at the restaurant where she works part-time.

According to police, Juria Saegusa is accused of killing her baby girl in the restroom of the restaurant where she worked in Nishi-Ikebukuro, Toshima Ward, on Sept 22. She put the baby’s corpse in a bucket.

At around 11:30 p.m. that night, Saegusa, accompanied by a co-worker, went to a nearby koban (police box) with the bucket and said she had strangled her baby with her hands.

The infant was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Saegusa was hospitalized due to an illness following childbirth, but was arrested upon her discharge on Sunday.

Murderer (allegedly).

0 ( +0 / -0 )

