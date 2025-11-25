22-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of stabbing male acquaintance

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed a 37-year-old male acquaintance in the abdomen with a knife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Monday, TBS reported. Police said Yuri Tanno, an office worker from Aoba Ward, Sendai, is accused of stabbing the victim in the left abdomen with a knife at her apartment.

The man was able to call 110. Tanno, who was present at the scene when police arrived, was arrested on the spot.

The victim was immediately taken to hospital, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police said Tanno told them there had been some trouble between the victim and herself for awhile.

