23-year-old man arrested for abusing 3-year-old daughter

Police in Kamisu, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his three-year-old daughter in January.

According to police, Ryugo Aminaka, a company employee, punched his daughter in the face on the night of Jan 6, Sankei Shimbun.

When the girl was taken to her nursery the next morning, staff noticed that her cheeks were swollen and notified a child welfare center about a case of possible child abuse.

The child suffered internal bleeding. Her injuries required about one month to heal, police said.

Police said Aminaka has denied the charge.

The child is currently in protective custody in a child welfare facility.

